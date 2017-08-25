BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out at Mnangagwa’s Harare home

A mysterious fire broke out at Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home in Tynwald, Harare and ravaged some sections of the sprawling property before the City of Harare fire tenders battled to put out the blaze which was nearing the main house.

The house is guarded by State residences security personnel which, according to the vice president’s family, was better qualified to comment on the fire.

No one was injured in the fire which the Mnangagwa family said was discovered on the property at around 11:00 am.

The fire broke out as Mnangagwa is recovering from surgery following alleged poisoning by his rivals in the fractious Zanu PF during an interface rally in Gwanda two weeks ago.

Mnangagwa, who turns 75 next month, is no longer living at his Tynwald home after he relocated to the northern suburbs a few years ago.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out on the right side of the property from the main entrance and quickly spread towards an old compound, fowl runs and the sheds housing tractors and other agricultural equipment.

The fire brigade water tenders arrived on the scene but struggled to put out the fire immediately as a result of the wind which kept fanning the dry grass, according to the officials.

“It’s a grass fire. Our teams are still out there at the VP’s home. When we think we have put out the fire, it is re-ignited so firefighters are still trying to completely put out the fire,” a firefighter told the Daily News before referring the paper to City of Harare spokesperson, Michael Chideme for an official comment.

Chideme, however, refused to comment.

“When it comes to high profile issues, I will have to ask the town clerk. It is the town clerk who deals with those issues,” said Chideme.

Mnangagwa’s children, who are living on the property referred the Daily News to the police.

National police spokesperson Charity Charamba confirmed the fire and said they were treating it as a veld fire. daily news