PICTURES: 9 killed in Harare-Mutare road accident near Marondera

Another commuter omnibus has claimed lives after failing to give way to crossing cattles , due to overspeeding the driver went and hit a haulage truck . The accident happen just 15km away from Marondera along Harare – Mutare Road and claimed 9 lives .

A commuter omnibus driver by the name Franco from Yellowcity was driving and was killed on spot.

Names and victims to be announced once relatives have been notified. zimnews.net