BREAKING: Mnangagwa in shock ‘Mugabe Ice Cream poison’ U-turn

Big Coward???? Mnangagwa throws own allies under the bus

Zimbabwe’s Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken over the alleged consumption of ice cream from President Mugabe owned Gushungo Dairy.

In a statement, the Vice President said he would like to put the record straight regarding the alleged consumption of ice cream from Gushungo Dairy at the high table on the occasion of the Youth Interface rally held at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda Matabeleland South on the 12th of this month.

Mnangagwa said he was not poisoned by President Mugabe’s family.

He said the insinuation that he partook of ice cream from the Gushungo Dairy, is false and mischievous and is being peddled by unscrupolous elements with a sinister agenda of creating a rift between him and the First Family adding that those peddling the falsehoods only want to lower confidence in products from the dairy and cause unnecessary alarm and despondency among peace-loving Zimbabweans.

This message sharply contradicts thousands of Mnangagwa supporters in Midlands and Masvingo who sang and denounced allies of First Lady Grace Mugabe for poisoning the Vice President.

Few days ago, Mnangagwa’s closest friend, Energy Mutodi, was arrested after saying that ministers Sydney Sekeramai and David Parirenyatwa tricked the former to eat poisonous food.