Most common interview questions and the best way to answer them While some job interviewers take a fairly unusual approach to interview questions, most job interviews involve an exchange of common interview questions and answers. (Including some of the most…

Does it pay to lie on your CV? Lying on a CV? When striving to improve your chances of getting an interview for that job you really want, it can be all too…

How Social Media Can Break Your Interview & Cost You the Job? Several years ago I was preparing to interview Tawanda (name changed), a promising candidate. We had an opening for a content manager and social media…

How important is customers’ feedback With the Careers Coach “I want to see your manager,” said an irritated customer. “Where is your customers’ feedback book? I just want to record…