BREAKING: ex-Vice President Joseph Msika’s wife Maria dies

The late Vice President Joseph Msika’s widow, Maria has died.

Her death comes 8 years after her husband’s departure in 2009.

Maria had struggled on her death bed at her home in Highlands since 2004 after she suffered a serious stroke.

The Eighty-nine-year-old’s health had been deteriorating since 2004, just five years before her husband’s death.

Since then she had suffered several strokes that have left her bedridden.

For years she could neither speak nor eat. She would eat through a tube inserted in her nose. Worryingly, she had no way of raising concern on benefits that she is entitled too, the Standard reported at the beginning of the year.

Born in 1928 in Botswana and married to the late nationalist Joseph Msika in 1946, Maria became the main beneficiary of the family’s estate valued at US$320 000. Her husband died aged 85 due to renal failure and hypertension after being President Robert Mugabe’s deputy for nearly a decade. agencies