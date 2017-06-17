Latest: Cde Chinx Chingaira death news

War veteran and singer Dickson Chingaira, who was popularly known as ‘Cde Chinx’ has died.

He was aged 61.

Cde Chinx died at West End Hospital in Harare last night where he was receiving treatment.

Family spokesperson, who is son to the late, Deeds Chingaira said his father was suffering from prostate cancer.

He is survived by two wives and 14 children.

Mourners are gathered at house number 17- Takeley Drive, Mabelreign in Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Latest Pictures: Comrade Chinx’s latest image taken from his hospital bed in Harare.

Yesterday we reporterd…;

Unverified sources reported that Zimbabwe war vet and singer Comrade Dixon Chinx Chingaira is dead.

While there is no such news from his family apart from the report that he is currently admitted at West End hospital in Harare, social media practitioners have already started to send condolences to the musician’s family.

Some of the messages are insensitive and unkind;

“Another one bites the dust as I say good riddance to rubbish Cde Chinx is dead. One by one two by two they will will all die lonyaka kumele kuwe lokukhulu kwakhona. Hell is waiting abafe abantu beZanupf mina ngienough ngabo“, said one person.

However, a lot of his supporters seem to worry about the welfare of the ailing musician and have sent their RIP messages while others said get well soon comrade.