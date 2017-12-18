BREAKING: Cyril Ramaphosa is new ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of the African National Congress (ANC), it was announced on Monday.

A total of 4,776 delegates began casting their ballots in the early hours of Monday to choose between the party’s deputy president and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ramaphosa, 65, a former trade union leader, led the historic negotiations in the 1990s to end apartheid before launching a business career that made him one of South Africa’s wealthiest men.

He has promised to tackle state capture and corruption, and prioritise economic growth‚ job creation‚ education and land reform. agencies