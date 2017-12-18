BREAKING: Chiwenga, Chihuri retire..Sibanda is new army boss

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri have retired and the ZDF Commander-in-Chief, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted several members to fill the vacuum.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said General Chiwenga retired pending redeployment and Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has been promoted to fill the vacancy.

Air Marshall Perrence Shiri has been promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal on retirement, while Major General Sibusiso Moyo and Major General Engelbert Rugeje have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General on retirement.

Air Marshall Shiri and Major General Sibusiso Moyo were recently appointed Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Resettlement, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade respectively.

Ambassador Major General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo and Air Vice Marshall Elson Moyo have been promoted to ZNA Commander and Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander respectively.

Still in the army, Brigadier General David Sigauke, Brigadier General John Chris Mupande, Brigadier General Paul Chima and Brigadier General Hlanganani Dube have promoted to the rank of Major General, while Air Commodore Jasper Garikayi Marangwanda is now Air Vice Marshal.

In the police force, Dr Chihuri started his leave on 15 December, pending retirement and Deputy Commissioner Godwin Matanga has been appointed Acting Commissioner General. zbc