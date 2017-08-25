Boys DzeSmoke: Mujuru party slams Mugabe’s sons

Mujuru Party statement on the late Maud Muzenda’s passing away
National People’s Party and Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru was shocked by the death of Gogo Maud Muzenda ,the wife of the late Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr Simon Vengai Mzenda.Gogo Maud Muzenda was a very humble mother.
Although she was wife of the Vice President, she lived a very simple rural life.She spent most of her time in rural Zvavahera area in Gutu.
Chris Mushohwe “She(Maud Muzenda) was a real mother who knows how to raise children!”This shows that even those in ZanuPF acknowledge that there is one or many in the current ZanuPF leadership positions whose wives have failed to raise their children well.
Sally Mugabe was known for “The Child Survival Foundation”,Mama Mafuyana Nkomo was known for her great contribution to the “Bulawayo Jairos Jiri Association”.Gogo Maud Muzenda was known for her love and care for the orphans in and around Zvavahera in Gutu.Hundreds of underprivileged children benefited from Maud Muzenda’s generosity. These were women(mothers) who never liked to be seen ‘poking their noses’ into political issues.
There is great difference with what we are seeing today when a wife of Vice President campaign to be in Parliament.This is a great difference in which we see the First Lady trying to discipline civil servants at rallies.
May her soul rest in eternal peace. Maud Muzenda you left a great legacy.
National People’s Party Information and Publicity -Jeffryson Chitando