Highlanders hammered by soldiers

Castle Lager Premiership Midweek Football Results:

Black Rhinos 3-0 Highlanders

FC Platinum 0-0 Harare City

Triangle 3-1 Shabanie

Chicken Inn 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Chapungu 1-0 Bulawayo City

Glowing in their new controversial “Asifuni bumbulu” (We don’t tolerate nonsense) mantra, Highlanders Football Club was on Wednesday afternoon thoroughly thumped by high flying army side Black Rhinos FC in a thrilling Castle Premier League encounter played at Morris Depot in Harare.

Bubbling with renewed confidence after being found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee twenty four hours earlier for an abandoned match against FC Platinum, Highlanders looked like an ordinary high-school soccer team succumbing to the army side by three goals to nil.

The Highlanders defeat sealed an extremely bad mid week on the road for Bulawayo teams as fellow city men Bantu Rovers were also walloped by a similar scoreline by champions CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The other Bulawayo side Bulawayo City also went back home empty handed after going down by a goal to nil to a fighting Chapungu in Gweru. Chicken Inn managed to save face for the City of Kings with a two nil drubbing of ZPC Kariba at home in Bulawayo.

Triangle United kept their fans smiling with a convincing 3 – 1 thrashing of Shabanie Mine at Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.