Bona Mugabe says NO to Zodwa waBantu

The Bona Mugabe managed Zimbabwe Board of Censors has ruled Zodwa Wabantu will not be performing at this year’s International Carnival because her dressing is a travesty of Zimbabwe culture.

The comments by the Board of Censors put to rest the Zodwa story which has been trending on social media for the past week after the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority issued a public apology to the South African performer.

Members of the censorship board converged in Harare for a two day induction workshop where the board chairman Mr Eneas Chigwedere revealed allowing the South African socialite to take part at the Harare International Carnival is against Zimbabwe’s culture.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo said government will support the decision taken by the Board of Censors emphasizing that the mandate of the board is derived from the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act.

The new Board of Censors which was appointed end of July has a mammoth task ahead in its implemenation and administration of the act if one considers the wide use and abuse of internet and social media which has presented itself as the newest threat to the upholding of the Zimbabwe cultural fabric. Source-Zbc