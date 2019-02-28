A visually-impaired man from Masvingo has been hauled before a magistrate’s court on allegations of sodomising his 15-year-old “helper”.

The man, who reportedly stays at a shack at Mucheke Bus Terminus, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mrs Dambudzo Malunga last Wednesday, who remanded him in custody to March 11 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Hove said the man stays with his handicapped wife and the complainant is his aide at a makeshift house at the bus terminus.

He said on February 10 when they were sleeping in the shack, the accused allegedly woke up at 10pm and took advantage of his wife who was in a deep slumber to force himself on the teenager.

The court heard that the man was caught pants down by another man who was sleeping in the same shack.

Mr Hove said the man then alerted other people who were at the bus terminus who in turn apprehended the man and alerted the police.herald