BIG Cowards: Zimbabweans deserve to suffer

While I am absolutely angry with those who are currently abusing and oppressing us l am more than convinced we deserve most of what is coming our way.

What kind of people are we? What kind of patience is this? We have lost loved ones. We have been maimed. We have seen our dreams go up in smoke. We have cried bucket full of tears . We have experienced the pain of being separated from our loved ones. Our savings have disappeared and we live from hand to mouth. And we still can’t think hard and smart about choices for our country , our children and our future.