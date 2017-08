Beitbridge road accident kills 5 people

5 people died, 3 on the spot, when a speeding Beitbridge-bound commuter omnibus overturned about 40km north of the border town.

Details were sketchy yesterday, but a police source confirmed two others had died on admission at Beitbridge District Hospital.

“An officer who attended the scene said the vehicle, a Nissan Elgrand, somersaulted several times before landing on its side,” the source said.

The ¬†injured in yesterday’s accident have been admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital. newsday