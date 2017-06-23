Pastor kills wife after she refuses midnight sex

A pastor from a Zion church in Gwanda allegedly beat his wife to death with a hoe handle when she denied him sex.

Misheck Ncube (54) immediately handed himself over to police in Gwanda when he realised Ms Nokuthula Khumalo (44) had stopped breathing following the attack after midnight on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Nsimbi Village under Chief Nhlamba in the Guyu area.

Ncube allegedly told police he lost his temper because his wife denied him his conjugal rights when he desperately needed to be intimate with her.

He is said to have told officers he struck his wife twice on the face with the hoe handle resulting in her death.

A source close to the couple said Ncube flew into a rage when Ms Khumalo continuously told him she was not feeling well and could not have sex.

“I heard some people saying all was not well at their homestead. On Wednesday night there was shouting and we could hear it through the night. The following morning we heard Ncube had been arrested and his wife was dead,” said the source.

“MaKhumalo had been complaining of a sharp pain in her womb for some days. I think it was very intense and might have made sex uncomfortable. With our men nowadays, they think if you can’t have sex with them, you might be having it with someone else.”

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife after she denied him conjugal rights. He handed himself to the police after committing the crime. We are investigating the matter,” he said. state media