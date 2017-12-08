‘Criminals’ Kasukuwere-Moyo took advantage of old man Mugabe

Government has frozen bank accounts of former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Decelopment Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Mr Saviour Kasukuwere pending investigations in their business activities.

The two were identified as members of the G40 cabal that had surrounded former President, Cde Robert Mugabe, taking advantage of his advanced age to engage in criminal activities.

The duo also skipped the country’s borders when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces launched Operation Restore Legacy and their whereabouts are still unknown.

Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the freezing of the bank accounts last night, but referred further questions to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

“Yes, the Reserve Bank has put adverts regarding to that and you can contact them for more details,” he said.

In an advertisement to all financial institutions, the RBZ said: “You are directed to identify and immediately freeze all accounts in the name of the above-named individuals and any accounts in which the said individuals are directors or have a known beneficial interest.

“You are further directed to submit, in writing, a written letter to the Unit, by no later than the 8th of December, 2017, listing and giving particulars (including balances) of all the accounts that you would have identified and frozen in terms of this directive. Where you have not identified any relevant account, you shall nevertheless submit nil return.

“The effect of the freeze is that, (except any inflows into the account, which shall be processed normally and immediately notified to the Unit) no other transaction shall be processed from a frozen account, until further the Unit directs otherwise.”

Efforts to get a comment from RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya were fruitless last night, as his mobile phone went unanswered. state media