Mnangagwa breathes fire over witch-hunting

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for the arrest of witch-hunters, commonly referred to as tsikamutandas, describing their practice as unlawful.

Mnangagwa made the call during Parliament’s question-and-answer session on Wednesday after Emma Muzondiwa (MDC-T MP Proportional Representation) asked if government policy allowed for tsikamutandas to sniff out alleged witches in rural communities in exchange for beasts.

“It is unlawful for tsikamutandas to do what they do, which is witch-hunting,” he said.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for law and order, should arrest such people, and these matters have been reported at executive level and a directive has been given to the Ministry of Home Affairs to suppress and arrest those practicing tsikamutandas.” newsday