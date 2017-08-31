Army boss faces rape, sodomy charges

A nineteen-year-old house- maid who was allegedly raped by Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo was a virgin and was also allegedly sodomised by the army boss, the court heard yesterday.

Giving testimony in the case at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Sharon Mabaya, the nurse who examined the maid, said she told her that it was her first time to have sex and that she was also penetrated anally.

Mabaya said she examined the maid three days after the alleged rape and she had healed hymenal tears. Prosecutor Mr Timothy Makoni inquired if the maid told Mabaya that she bled during the allegedly sexual assault.

“She just said it was her first time,” said Mabaya. “There was no injury to her anus. Although it differs from person to person, usually hymenal tears will be fresh within three days.”

Mr Makoni inquired if it was normal not to see bruising or redness and the nurse said it depended with the individual’s immune system. Mabaya said the maid did not tell her that she was turned away by the police and said that she was in a stable state.

Mr Makoni tendered a voice recording sent on a WhatsApp group by the complainant opening up about the alleged sexual abuse. The matter was adjourned to September 4, to allow the State to transcribe the recording.