Army boss ‘Colonel Kembo’ in court for raping maid

The trial of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, who allegedly raped his 19-year-old housemaid, has started in camera. The prosecutor Mr Timothy Makoni told the court that the complainant was a vulnerable witness and was being kept at a safe-house. Kembo (45) pleaded not guilty to rape and said he was not at the house on that day.

He said due to the nature of his job, he had created enemies, who were using the complainant to cause his persecution.

Mr Makoni alleged that on July 29 this year, at around 9pm the woman was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo started calling her.

The woman went to the dining room and Kembo ordered her to warm his food, and after serving him she went back to sleep.

It is alleged that Kembo called the woman again and asked her to remove the plates. She complied and went back to her room.

The court heard that as soon as she entered her room, Kembo called her again, this time, asking her to watch television with him.

The woman refused, indicating that she wanted to sleep.

She went to her room and was awakened by Kembo, who was now standing at her door.

The court heard that there was no light in the room and the door was not locked.

Kembo allegedly started praising the woman, telling her how well-behaved she was and that she was raised well.

At the same time he was allegedly walking towards the woman, who was scared and started crying.

Kembo allegedly started fondling her breasts and kissing her, before raping her. state media