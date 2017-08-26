Army boss bashed at roadblock, drunk cops go on rampage

A group of about five Police officers based at Charandura Police Station are in hot soup after a lawyer made a report that they were drinking beer and beating up people at a roadblock mounted at Chaka Business Centre near Mvuma on Sunday evening.

A senior army officer was also among the people beaten.

The matter has been reported at Masvingo Central Police Station under CR Number 70/08/17.

The drunk officers who refused to identify themselves as required by the law allegedly assaulted a man driving a South African registered Iveco minibus while his hands were handcuffed at his back.

They also beat up Lucy Chivasa, a human rights lawyer with the Legal Resources Foundation when she tried to give the man who was being beaten her business card.

A soldier who was in military uniform fled the scene after he discovered that the man he had just assaulted at the road block was his senior in the Zimbabwe National Army.

The senior soldier who was a passenger in the Iveco disembarked after seeing a uniformed soldier beating up civilians alongside Police officers.

He then ordered the uniformed soldier to stop what he was doing but the former slapped the senior soldier.

The youthful soldier fled the scene and boarded a haulage truck that was pulling out of the bus stop after his senior produced an identity card and showed him.

Chivasa said the incident happened when the driver of the Iveco in which she and the soldier were passengers was stopped at the roadblock. The driver was ordered off the road and as he tried to park, a spike was thrown in front of his car and he was fortunate to stop just before he hit it.

One cop ran towards the car and tried to pull the key out of the key hole but the driver of the Iveco resisted and more officers joined and started assaulting him accusing him of having tried to assault a Police officer.

It is understood that the senior soldier did not make a report but is pursuing the matter through military structures and The Mirror understands that it would not be difficult to account for the soldier who ran away from the roadblock.