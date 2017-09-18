Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge

A group of armed robbers has descended on Beitbridge town where they target taxi drivers and residents living in the western suburbs.

Four incidents were reported between Thursday and Friday last week, with two taxi drivers, a money changer and a resident falling victim to the terror gang.

It is reported the gang of five moves around with one woman.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incidents but could not give details.

“Investigations into those cases are still in progress, ” he said.

However, source close to investigations said a manhunt was on for the suspects. herald