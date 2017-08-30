PICTURE: Anne Nhira shows up at Grace Mugabe solidarity march

The woman who got Zodwa Wabantu banned has today attended First Lady Grace Mugabe’s solidarity march wearing a Mugabe shirt.

It has since emerged that Anne Nhira and acting Tourism Minister, Patrick Zhuwao are close buddies.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority boss, Karikoga Kaseke who had invited Zodwa has slammed Anne saying that she was just a mouthpiece.

He charged that if Anne was genuinely against Zodwa she should run away from her and return home.

Anne has been based in South Africa for over 10 years.