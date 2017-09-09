Anne Nhira celebrates sweet win over Zodwa waBantu

HARARE: Actress Anne Nhira, who successfully applied to government so they bar South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu from taking part in the 10-day Harare International Carnival which ends today, is celebrating the cancellation of the controversial Durban personality’s Zimbabwean tour.

The former Studio 263 actress believes Zodwa’s decision to abort her second trip to Zimbabwe, despite receiving the necessary approval from the Board of Censors, was a victory for “what is right.”

“I am ecstatic that my voice was heard as a young woman in Zimbabwe standing up for what is right. The only way is up for our communities for as long as we speak with one voice on issues that require attention.

“My inbox is full with congratulatory messages for this initiative from all over the world including some South Africans too,” Nhira told reporters. agencies