Angry residents beat police officers

Residents in Dzivarasekwa 3, in Harare have beaten Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and municipal cops who were evicting them from Harare city council rented houses.

The violent clashes happened on Wednesday.

Harare city council said the concerned residents were not paying their dues for over a year now hence the forced evictions.

The residents on the other hand, argued that they were paying their rents and accused the local authority of not giving then eviction notices as required by the law.

The misunderstanding resulted in clashes between the residents and the law enforcing agents who had been sent to eject them from the houses.

One police officer according to eyewitnesses was injured during the clashes.