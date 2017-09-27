Zim UK Embassy Drama: Mugabe insulted, portrait torn as CIOs watch helplessly

CIO agents watched helplessly on Wednesday today when the Zimbabwean embassy in the United Kingdom was invaded by angry protesters from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZRHO).

President Robert Mugabe’s portrait was torn from the wall while members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation helplessly watched as they waited for reinforcements from UK police.

British police later arrived in large numbers to disperse the protesters.

The protesters said their action was a symbolic act of defiance against the dictatorship of President Robert Mugabe.