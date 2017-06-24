PICTURES: 4 Kwekwe school heads in fatal road accident

School headmasters from Amaveni, Dambudzo and Mandava were involved in a fatal road accident on Friday while travelling from Kariba NASH Conference, zimnews can reveal.

The Amaveni school head named as Mr Mugwada is said to have died on spot and details are still scanty.

His colleagues identified as Mr Mutumhe and Mr Ndhovu were discharged with minor injuries while a fourth person named as Mr Mucheka survived with a broken leg.

The pictures shown here were all taken from the scene of accident.

According to sources, the accident took place 20km from Karoi.

It is alleged that the driver, Mr Mutume, lost control of the vehicle after he tried to avoid a pothole.