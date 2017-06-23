BREAKING NEWS: Botswana former President Sir Ketumile Masire dies aged 91

Botswana’s former president Sir Ketumile Masire, the southern African country’s second post-independence leader and who led efforts to bring peace to Mozambique, has died aged 91, an aide said on Friday.

He had been hospitalised in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit at Bokomoso Hospital since June 18.

Quett Ketumile Joni Masire, GCMG (born 23 July 1925 in Kanye, Botswana) is the second President of Botswana for the Botswana Democratic Party.

He led Botswana following president Seretse Khama’s death in 1980 until voluntarily stepping down 1998, having overseen a period of unprecedented economic growth.

He is largely credited with being the architect of Botswana’s famed stability. agencies