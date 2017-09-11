93-yr-old granny tops village gossip table

A Mt Darwin 93 year old granny earned herself the nickname ‘Mai Radio 2’ because of gossiping and she has admitted she tops the Zimbabwean gossip charts.

At 93 Cecilia Magan’a is still going strong and does not need to go to the gym as household chores keeps her strong all the time.

She spends most of her time at home with grand children and plays with them like they are of the same age.

Gogo Magan’a now popularly known as ‘Mai Radio 2’ the name for ZBC’s now Radio Zimbabwe.

Although she knows little about the popular station she admits she is a gossip activist.

Friends and relatives admitted that she is a sweet old granny and said if she is not doing household chores she will be moving up and down doing what she knows best…gossiping. zbc news