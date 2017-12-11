800 Mugabe loyalists defect from Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zanu-PF suffered a mass defection of members in Mashonaland Central province.

More than 800 Zanu-PF members from Musana, Masembura, Shamva and Mt Darwin have defected to NPP as the Joice Mujuru led party intensifies its bid to win the elections next year.

About 200 former Zanu-PF members defected in Bindura South (Msana and Masembura areas) while 400 defected to NPP in Shamva yesterday another 500 joined NPP in Mt Darwin.

Commenting on the defections, NPP official and former Mbire Mr David Butau said NPP is home to everyone.

“As a party, we want their votes, so we welcome them. Since the ouster of Mr Mugabe from Zanu-PF, we have received a good number of people coming from Zanupf and we are still expecting more,” said Butau.

NPP according to Clifford Munemo, has embarked on several empowerment projects in Mashonaland Central that saw 400 youths being employed. Yesterday at Manhenga business centre under chief Masembura they donated 30 000 kgs of mealie meal to the elderly, orphans and the disabled and 6,000 chicks for their projects. They also donated seed and fertiliser to the local people.

Richard Mupawose a local businessman at Manhenga business centre said he was a Zanu-PF member at one stage and a ward councillor but decided to jump the ship after the ouster of former President Mugabe by the military.”

“We are not happy with what they did to Cde Mugabe. Yes, he was old. Let’s wait and see who is clever. Mugabe was the unifier of Zanu-PF. We are so happy to work with Mai Mujuru,” said Mr Mupawose.