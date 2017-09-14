8 Zimbabweans die in Musina kombi accident

South Africa: AT least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.

The quantum was travelling from Hillbrow in Johannesburg heading for Bulawayo while the smaller car was travelling to Makhadho town.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.

He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.

Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.

“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.

“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”