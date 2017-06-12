6 months for stealing 750ml cooking oil

Tinashe Zisengwe

A 23 year old widow who was sentenced to six months in jail rued the day she stole a 750 ml cooking oil bottle, 300g camphor, six stainless steel spoons and two tablespoons and hid them in her handbag.

Marondera Magistrate Ignatius Mhene wholly suspended the term on condition that she repays the stolen items.

Prosecuting George Manhidza said Chipo Masendu of Cherutombo walked into TM Supermakert , Oak Street Marondera at around 0823hrs where she stole the items.

She was however, spotted by an internal security guard in the shop Sam Zuze who decided to wait for her at the door where he searched her at the exit point.

Property worth US $ 17, 45 was retrieved from her bag leading to her arrest.

Masendu stunned the court after asked why she had stolen the goods.

“Your worship l am no longer able to fend for myself since the death of my husband last month and stealing was the only thing on my mind,” she said.