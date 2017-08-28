3 Zimbabweans caught with R2 Million heroin drug by SA police at Beitbridge border

South African border authorities have arrested three Zimbabwean man who were smuggling heroin worth R2 million into that country via Beitbridge border post.

The trio had hid their contraband, which weighed 10,25 kilogrammes, in one of their trucks’ compartments.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Aaron Kasirori (36), Tendai Chaparadza (41) and Tafadzwa Moses Magurira (32) were arrested on Thursday night.

He said they appeared before a Musina magistrate on Friday last week, who remanded them in custody to Friday this week.

“They were nabbed at Beitbridge border for possession of suspected narcotics (heroin drug) weighing 10,25 kg and valued at

R2,050,000,” said Brig Mojapelo.

“The suspects were entering the country traveling in a big company truck. Members of the South African Police Service and the South African Revenue Services were busy with the normal routine at the border post when the truck was directed to the cargo scanner.

“It was at this point that the scanner detected the drugs hidden under the bed compartment of the truck.

“The substance tested positive through the heroin testing devise.”

Brig Mojapelo said the suspects were charged with possession and/or dealing in illegal drugs. state media