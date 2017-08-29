3 injured in kombi accident

HARARE: 3 people were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a Land Cruiser truck near Irvines in Hopely Harare yesterday evening.

According to eyewitnesses the accident occurred when a commuter omnibus attempted to overtake a Land Cruiser turning into an intersection.

Hopely residents allege that the accidents are mainly caused by speeding hence the need for speed humps in the area.

Most accidents have been attributed to human error and analysts believe there is need for attitude change by drivers especially those in the public transport business.

Source-Zbc