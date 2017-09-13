RESULTS: Zim Mighty Warriors win 4-0 vs Madagascar in COSAFA Women 2017 Championship match

BULAWAYO: Rutendo Makore scored four goals to get Mighty Warriors off to a winning start in their COSAFA Women Championship Group A campaign against Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a breathless start to the match as Zimbabwe showed attacking intent from the off, and they came close to breaking through inside the opening six minutes when Makore failing to utilize the early chances.

Makore managed to break the deadlock only the the 42nd minute giving the Mighty Warriors a lead going to the break.

Zimbabwe put a dominant second half show with Makore scoring 3 goals in the process in the 48th, 77th and 80th minute.

Zambia and Malawi are the other teams in the group.

Zimbabwe will play their next match again Zambia’s Shepolopolo on September, 15th.