2 men fight for life, vomit blood after vicious attack from sex worker(19)

A combative commercial sex worker based at Mvuma has been remanded in prison after she allegedly stabbed a man with a knife following an argument.

The man who was transferred from Mvuma and then Gweru is now battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Shalom Sikalimu (19) of Mushayabvudzi Suburb appeared before Mvuma magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda on Monday facing attempted murder charges after she stabbed Farai Nhema of Mvuma on the upper neck with an okapi knife.

Sikalimu is also accused of hitting Nhema’s friend Todini Muwani (33) with a pot. The magistrate remanded her in custody to September 4, this year.

The incident happened on Saturday at 1:30am when Nhema left a night club where he was drinking beer and followed Muwani (33) to Mushayabvudzi where she had gone to see his girlfriend Yeukai Chiuswa (23) who stays at the same place with Sikalimu.

The complainant found Muwani quarrelling with the accused who then assaulted Muwani with a pot. Sikalimu allegedly ordered Nhema who had just arrived out of the house because as she said, she was the one who paid rent for the place.

She allegedly then stabbed Nhema on the neck while Chiuswa looked on and the complainant bled profusely and vomited blood.

Muwani also vomited blood after being hit with the pot.

Both men were taken to Mvuma Hospital but the complainant was immediately transferred to Gweru and then to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. mirror